French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:51 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

The latest reports say that the French President has isolated himself after he tested positive for Covid-19.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Thursday.

The French President soon after his reports isolated himself and abondoned all his political and official duties.

(More to Come)

