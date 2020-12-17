French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For Covid-19
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:51 PM
The latest reports say that the French President has isolated himself after he tested positive for Covid-19.
PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Thursday.
The French President soon after his reports isolated himself and abondoned all his political and official duties.
