UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Publisher Launches 2nd Edition Of Its Travel Guide On Pakistan In French Language

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

French publisher launches 2nd edition of its Travel Guide on Pakistan in French language

After a gap of eight years, the renowned French publisher Petite Fute has launched the 2nd Edition of its comprehensive Travel Guide on Pakistan in the French language to meet the growing demand of French tourists who are choosing Pakistan as a preferred destination for tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :After a gap of eight years, the renowned French publisher Petite Fute has launched the 2nd Edition of its comprehensive travel Guide on Pakistan in the French language to meet the growing demand of French tourists who are choosing Pakistan as a preferred destination for tourism.

Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan to France welcomed the publication of updated edition of Petite Fute Travel Guide saying that this would help in promoting and attracting French speaking tourists the world over to visit Pakistan, a message reaching here Monday from Paris said.

The ambassador thanked Dominique Auzias for his key role stating that Embassy had been working very closely with the Publisher for the last two years for this project.

He expressed the hope that the new guide along with other Embassy's initiatives notably the setting up of a Tourism Desk at the Embassy and launching of a tourism website in French language would attract more French tourists to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World France Visit Guide Paris From

Recent Stories

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

7 minutes ago

17 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

Lecture on Social & Ethical Indecency held at Gove ..

38 seconds ago

Prime Minister felicitates Turkish people on 96th ..

40 seconds ago

Copy case candidates directed to appear before co ..

10 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Sitting Order for Syrian Constitutio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.