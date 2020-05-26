French Specialists Arrive to Assist Investigation of Airbus Crash in Pakistan - Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Experts from France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) have arrived at the site at which an Airbus plane recently crashed in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi to assist with the investigation into the incident, the organization said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan authorities announced that Airbus had opened a probe into the crash.

"Accident @Airbus #A320 AP-BLD [Pakistan International Airlines]/ [BEA] team arrived this morning at Karachi and is now on accident site / the safety investigation is led by Pakistan's AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Board]," the BEA tweeted.

On Friday, a passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Karachi. Only two passengers survived the incident, according to the local health officials.