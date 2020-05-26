UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Specialists Arrive To Assist Investigation Of Airbus Crash In Pakistan - Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

French Specialists Arrive to Assist Investigation of Airbus Crash in Pakistan - Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Experts from France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) have arrived at the site at which an Airbus plane recently crashed in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi to assist with the investigation into the incident, the organization said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan authorities announced that Airbus had opened a probe into the crash.

"Accident @Airbus #A320 AP-BLD [Pakistan International Airlines]/ [BEA] team arrived this morning at Karachi and is now on accident site / the safety investigation is led by Pakistan's AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Board]," the BEA tweeted.

On Friday, a passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Karachi. Only two passengers survived the incident, according to the local health officials.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident France SITE From PIA

Recent Stories

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

47 minutes ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

6 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.