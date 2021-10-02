UrduPoint.com

French TV Channel Report Exposes Indian Fake News Against Pakistan: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:50 AM

French TV channel report exposes Indian fake news against Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Saturday that France 24 television channel report has exposed Indian media's fake news about Pakistani Air Force's launching an offensive in Panjsher, Afghanistan.

In a tweet the minister for information shared the video report of France 24 which clearly stated that India's Hasti tv channel released a fake report on the Pakistan Air Force's attacks on Panjshir after the Taliban claimed control of the region.

He said that Indian television channels Times Now, Naubharat and Zee Hindustan also used the same video to spread propaganda against Pakistan.

The minister said that India's fake propaganda and fake news against Pakistan were now being exposed by the international media.

