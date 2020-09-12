UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frequent Earthquakes In Mirpur AJK Need Immediate Measures To Address The Situation: Study

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 10:02 PM

Frequent earthquakes in Mirpur AJK need immediate measures to address the situation: Study

Recent frequent earthquakes in Mirpur and its outskirts, particularly in the month of September this year and in the same month last year, alerted the geologists and seismic experts over almost identical intensity of the catastrophe that jolted the city, holding the country's second largest reservoir the Mangla dam in its lap

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : Recent frequent earthquakes in Mirpur and its outskirts, particularly in the month of September this year and in the same month last year, alerted the geologists and seismic experts over almost identical intensity of the catastrophe that jolted the city, holding the country's second largest reservoir � the Mangla dam in its lap.

An immediate study conducted by this APP Correspondent on Saturday unveiled that experts seemed compelled on an identical and unanimous viewpoint about conducting an integrated and comprehensive survey study by an independent and credible survey group of professional repute of national or international standards.

According to preliminary probe conducted by a seasoned dams and power generation expert Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Ratayal, the recent series of earthquakes experienced in Mirpur City of AJK and some of its adjoining areas particularly during past few days have compelled the experts to raise besides alerting the local population of the impending devastating effects of the calamity with prime focus over unearthing the true causes of the frequent catastrophe.

Elaborating his immediate investigative study, Engr Rattayal, Retired Secretary to AJK Government for Electricity and Power Development, told APP here on Saturday that because of the series of recent frequent outburst of the earthquakes in Mirpur lies in moderate seismic intensity Zone. "The main Fault system was Jhelum Thrust Fault near the locations (epicenters), the nearest fault close to the epicenter was Dil Jaba Thrust fault and the Rawat Fault was lying parallel", he observed.

Moreover, Engr. Iqbal Rattayal continued while commenting that the catastrophe also lied well with in the Geographical Coordinates of Mangla Dam (33.14N 73.04E) as large new reservoirs can trigger earthquakes, due to increased water pore pressure decreased the strength of the rock under the reservoir.

"The correlation between the maximum water level attained by Mangla Dam Reservoir and the Seismic indicators of recent series of Earthquakes on the respective date Shown in below table also invites an immediate attention of all stake holders and experts", he observed quoting immediate analysis of European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dam Same Jhelum Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches Comprehensive Strategy for Peop ..

5 minutes ago

Thiem, Zverev eye first Grand Slam titles in US Op ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest young man for defying safety m ..

6 minutes ago

BAP's Khalid Bizenjo wins senate by-poll in Baloch ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

4 minutes ago

WCOP appreciates launching of "Roshan Digital Acco ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.