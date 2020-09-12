Frequent earthquakes in Mirpur AJK need immediate measures to address the situation: Study

Recent frequent earthquakes in Mirpur and its outskirts, particularly in the month of September this year and in the same month last year, alerted the geologists and seismic experts over almost identical intensity of the catastrophe that jolted the city, holding the country's second largest reservoir the Mangla dam in its lap

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : Recent frequent earthquakes in Mirpur and its outskirts, particularly in the month of September this year and in the same month last year, alerted the geologists and seismic experts over almost identical intensity of the catastrophe that jolted the city, holding the country's second largest reservoir � the Mangla dam in its lap.

An immediate study conducted by this APP Correspondent on Saturday unveiled that experts seemed compelled on an identical and unanimous viewpoint about conducting an integrated and comprehensive survey study by an independent and credible survey group of professional repute of national or international standards.

According to preliminary probe conducted by a seasoned dams and power generation expert Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Ratayal, the recent series of earthquakes experienced in Mirpur City of AJK and some of its adjoining areas particularly during past few days have compelled the experts to raise besides alerting the local population of the impending devastating effects of the calamity with prime focus over unearthing the true causes of the frequent catastrophe.

Elaborating his immediate investigative study, Engr Rattayal, Retired Secretary to AJK Government for Electricity and Power Development, told APP here on Saturday that because of the series of recent frequent outburst of the earthquakes in Mirpur lies in moderate seismic intensity Zone. "The main Fault system was Jhelum Thrust Fault near the locations (epicenters), the nearest fault close to the epicenter was Dil Jaba Thrust fault and the Rawat Fault was lying parallel", he observed.

Moreover, Engr. Iqbal Rattayal continued while commenting that the catastrophe also lied well with in the Geographical Coordinates of Mangla Dam (33.14N 73.04E) as large new reservoirs can trigger earthquakes, due to increased water pore pressure decreased the strength of the rock under the reservoir.

"The correlation between the maximum water level attained by Mangla Dam Reservoir and the Seismic indicators of recent series of Earthquakes on the respective date Shown in below table also invites an immediate attention of all stake holders and experts", he observed quoting immediate analysis of European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).