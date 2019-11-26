Frequent extensions to past army generals derailed system, says senior lawyer Hamid Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Hamid Khan appreciates the court’s order, contending that it is a good sign that extension of any army general is being discussed openly for the first time in the country’s history.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and senior lawyer Hamid Khan on Tuesday said that frequent extensions given to former army generals in the past derailed the country.

The senior lawyer said that former army chief Ayub Khan was given two-time extension in his tenure but he imposed martial law in the country. Zia-ul-Haq came as another army chief but he also imposed martial law and kept extending his tenure.

“Continuous extensions in the past did nothing but derailed the system,” said Hamid Khan while giving his analysis on recent issue of extension in program of a local tv.

“First time ever in the country’s history, extension of an army general is being discussed—which is a good sign,” he further said.

“The top court took notice of it and obviously, every section of the law must be scrutinized and reviewed,” analyzed the lawyer.

On August 19, Prime Minister Office issued notification regarding extension in the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is due to retire on Nov 29. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended notification issued for extension in tenure of incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sought replies from the government. The CJP observed that the notification was approved by the Prime Minister rather than the President and that out 25 members of the cabinet only eleven members approved the summary for extension of the army chief. He passed the order on withdrawal of application of a petition questioning notification issued by the PM office for extension in tenure of General Bajwa as army chief.

The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (tomorrow).

Hamid Khan appreciated the court’s order terming it as a real example of independence of judiciary and claimed that the judiciary was free since 2009. The Supreme Court, he said, took up the matter that whether an army chief could be given an extension or not under the law. The matter, the lawyer said, is of great significance as it would have serious impact on the country in future. He openly said that extension in the tenure of generals in the past derailed the country and it continued even after Zia-ul-Haq as Musharraf also followed the steps of his successors and the same was done by retired General Kiyani who he said pressurized the PPP government and got extension in his tenure.

Referring to the point of regional security on the basis of which the incumbent army chief was being given extension in his tenure, Hamid Khan said that regional security had nothing to do with the army chief’s extension as it was associated with the institution of army.

“The regional security is associated with the army as an institution and not with any individual’s extension,” said the lawyer while arguing on his point. He also made it clear that there were frequent changes in the army officials but the army as an institution was there for the security and defence of the country.

“Individuals and generals come and go but Pakistan Armed Forces, Pakistan Air Force and Navy will remain there as institutions,” he contended. President and Prime Minister are not law experts and they must be provided correct legal advices but appointment of ‘wrong’legal advisors may be a mistake, he added.