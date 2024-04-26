Open Menu

Frequent Leaks Of Papers Make Matric Exams Controversial In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Frequent leaks of Matric exam papers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made these exams much controversial, where intelligent and hardworking students have shown strong reservations over the process and outcome of the ongoing exams in the province.

Ironically on Friday, both parts of the paper of the annual matric exam from biology discipline was leaked. The leaked paper was for the 9th class of Mardan Board.

Chairman Mardan Board, Farid Khattak in response to the matter said, the department was looking into the matter of paper leak.

He said the leaked paper was not clearly pictured causing difficulty in carrying out the inquiry.

A statement by secretary education KP in this regard said details were being collected if the paper was leaked or not. Further information, he said, was being acquired from the board concerned.

Students and parents were of the view that after leaks of papers in Peshawar, Malakand, D I Khan and Mardan boards, the ongoing annual matric exams now seemed to be controversial.

