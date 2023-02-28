Frequent supply of subsidized flour being ensured: DFC

(@FahadShabbir)

District Food Controller (DFC) Adeel Ahmed said that a frequent supply of subsidized flour was being ensured at all sale points of wheat flour in the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Adeel Ahmed said that a frequent supply of subsidized flour was being ensured at all sale points of wheat flour in the district.

He said that stern action was being taken against profiteers and smugglers of wheat and flour without any discrimination as per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

He said that the wheat quota has been increased to 343 metric tons for flour mills to prevent a shortage of flour supply. He said that 24010 bags of subsidized flour were being sold to the masses through 68 flour sale points in the district.

The DFC added that the license of the flour mills would be cancelled in case of failure in providing flour according to the wheat quota. He said that a fine of Rs 2.2 million has been imposed so far on various mills while FIRs have been lodged against eight wheat smugglers in the district.

Adeel Ahmed maintained that tight security arrangements have been made at flour sale points.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district adding that strict monitoring of flour supply was also being ensured.