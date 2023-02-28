UrduPoint.com

Frequent Supply Of Subsidized Flour Being Ensured: DFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Frequent supply of subsidized flour being ensured: DFC

District Food Controller (DFC) Adeel Ahmed said that a frequent supply of subsidized flour was being ensured at all sale points of wheat flour in the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Adeel Ahmed said that a frequent supply of subsidized flour was being ensured at all sale points of wheat flour in the district.

He said that stern action was being taken against profiteers and smugglers of wheat and flour without any discrimination as per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

He said that the wheat quota has been increased to 343 metric tons for flour mills to prevent a shortage of flour supply. He said that 24010 bags of subsidized flour were being sold to the masses through 68 flour sale points in the district.

The DFC added that the license of the flour mills would be cancelled in case of failure in providing flour according to the wheat quota. He said that a fine of Rs 2.2 million has been imposed so far on various mills while FIRs have been lodged against eight wheat smugglers in the district.

Adeel Ahmed maintained that tight security arrangements have been made at flour sale points.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district adding that strict monitoring of flour supply was also being ensured.

Related Topics

Shortage Fine Sale All Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of ..

German Foreign Minister Concerned About Reports of Uranium Enrichment in Iran

5 minutes ago
 Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfor ..

Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfort of pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Balo ..

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch calls on Chief Minister Bal ..

5 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affe ..

Meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees held

4 minutes ago
 'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' s ..

'Save the Buffalo, Calves and Fatting of Calves' seminar to be held on Mar 01

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.