Frere Hall Guardian Board Approves Restoration Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Frere Hall Guardian Board approved the restoration plan of the Frere Hall and its garden in its meeting held on Friday.

The plan would include the repair and rehabilitation of old fountains,historical monument and other works of repair and maintenance in the main building, said a statement.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar chaired the meeting and Metropolitan Commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and other members of the board attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting observed that the Frere Hall building and the garden had many monuments and fountains which are no more here, therefore it is necessary to restore all these things and repair the park in its original shape.

It was also decided to carry out repair work in the main building.

The Mayor Karachi said that all those interested in architecture shouldjoin hands with us in this project so these works could be completed speedily.

