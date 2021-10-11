UrduPoint.com

'Frere Hall' To Be Restored To Its Original Condition: Murtaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said Frere Hall would be restored to its original condition under cultural heritage protection.

"The act would enable the people of new generation to witness historical sites of Karachi," he said this while inaugurating Frere Hall Conservation Project on the 156th anniversary of Frere Hall's opening for general public.

Consul General of United States (US) Mark Stroh, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society President Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, Secretary General Dr Asima Ibrahim and prominent architects, artists and educationists were also present on the occasion.

Expressing gratitude to the US government for cooperating in Frere Hall Conservation Project, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the US Consulate, KMC and Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society would jointly work on the project.

He said the KMC would welcome all who wanted to rehabilitate historical public sites. "Other historical sites of Karachi would also be preserved," he added.

Earlier, the administrator along with US Consul General Mark Stroh formally inaugurated Frere Hall Conservation Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Stroh said the Consulate issued amount for the project from funds allocated for cultural heritage protection.

He said the America had allocated $ 6.4 million Dollars for such 30 projects in Karachi so that Pakistan's cultural heritage could be protected.

It was briefed on the occasion that Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society would carry out the works including renovation of central stairs, renovation of wood floor, renovation of doors and windows and electrical work.

The roof would also be made waterproof.

