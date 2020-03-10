Frere Hall why most of photographers choosing this venue for photography?

Karachi besides being the biggest metropolitan city and an economic hub of the country, it also has some of the best tourist attractions and it offers cheapest recreational places for its citizens

The provincial capital, which in past had faced poor law and order situation, the times when the citizens were confined with their limited routines, now has regained its glory and has again become the city of lights, a big Thanks to the law enforcement agencies..!! The historic city with population of different cultures, languages, religions and sects offers various tourism attractions including large number of restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, parks, heritage sites, museums, and recreational places affordable for all classes.

While talking about the best things of the megalopolis and leaving "Frere Hall" behind will be not fair. It is one of the renowned and historical places of the city.

The significant architecture of the British Era, was built for honoring Sir Henry Bartle Frere Ex-Commissioner of Sindh (1852-59). The fusion of British and sub-continent architecture built in mid 19th century at Frere Hall, known for its distinct Venetian-Gothic look and colonial heritage. The exterior's many pointed arches and ribbed vaults evoke feelings of grandiosity and mystery. The stones used in construction of the building of the hall were brought from Bholari Station, district�Thatta, Sindh.

Besides being a tourist attraction, the Hall has recently become the center of attraction for the various mega events and the photography lovers.

After selecting a best photographer one also has to be very choosy for venue of outdoor photo-shoot to make the big day memorable. The most of the professional photographers of the town these days choose the Frere Hall for photography of newly-wed couples for its beautiful architecture as background of the pictures.

Ghulam Mubashir, a freelancer photographer talking to APP said"Most of the photographers select the Frere Hall because it is easily accessible and open for all with no requirement of any permission, besides its architecture helps photographer choose the background of choice for portraits." Wajih Ahmed, who is affiliated with a private studio, said,"The Frere Hall has that vintage architecture that most couples want for wedding portraits. Apart from that the entire Frere Hall Park itself provides a great location for pictures." He said there aren't many vintage sites in the city where one could actually do photography.

A photographer associated with a well known studio of the town Ali Balooshi said,"Our clients inspired by western style photography often demand for such photography and the Frere Hall is a perfect location for the outdoor shooting." "We choose the said venue because no any special permission is required for the photo-shoot there also Its beautiful background gives a feeling of theme-based photography. .

Ali said"The Frere Hall is also a safe and secure place."He informed that the venue most of the time suggested by the photographers/studio themselves.