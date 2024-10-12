Open Menu

Fresh Armed Skirmishes Claim 11 Lives, Injure 8 In Kurram: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and 8 others injured when firing took place at two separate places between two tribes in Upper Kurram Division, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud informed on Saturday.

He said the first incident of firing took place in Kanj Alizai area of Upper Kurram near Pak-Afghan border where in Shanjak village, people from Maqbal tribe allegedly started firing on some hunters from Turi tribe.

The firing, which turned into a crossfire, claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 5 others including a woman.

The firing which started in the mountains later shifted to main roads leading towards the border, the DC said, adding that the death toll may rise as the condition of some injured was critical.

A large police force and security personnel reached the site and collected evidence before starting an investigation into the incident.

The second incident of firing occurred near the By-pass Road where unknown assailants started firing on the vehicles carrying people from the Maqbal tribe. Three Injured of the firing were shifted to DHQ Parachinar.

 Local police in its statement said the firing started in morning in Kurram when Maqbal Tribe allegedly started firing at the people from Turi Tribe, leading to an armed clash and consequently life losses.

DC Javed Ullah said the administration was busy in restoring peace and making the roads secure for vehicular traffic hoping the situation would turn to normalcy soon.

Former MNA and Member Jira, Pir Haider Ali Shah said despite a ceasefire truce between the vary tribes the recent firing incident was unfortunate aggravating the situation. He said today’s firing has once again created an atmosphere of fear adding that efforts were on to ensure peace in the area.

