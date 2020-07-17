ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree by Indian occupation forces in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet in Srinagar said that the arrest of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was yet another act of desperation and frustration by the authorities.

He said, "It will only strengthen our resolve for right to self-determination."Indian troops arrested over a dozen people including Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory.