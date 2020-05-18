UrduPoint.com
Fresh Attack By Swarm Of Locusts In Muzaffargar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

Fresh attack by swarm of locusts in Muzaffargar

Swarm of locusts once again attacked the crops and damaged them badly on vast area of the district, said sources of agriculture departments

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Swarm of locusts once again attacked the crops and damaged them badly on vast area of the district, said sources of agriculture departments.

The locust damaged cotton, fodder and sunflower badly in different areas of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, they informed.

The district administration has started spraying the affected areas, the sources said adding that locals were also helping the administration and were beating the drums to fly them away.

DC Amjad Suhaib Tareen advised the farmers to inform administration about the affected areas so that spray could be conducted there.

It is worth mentioning here ten kilometres (km) long and three kilometers wide swarm entered the district from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on May 13 traveling from Rojhan of Rajanpur district, they informed.

On last Thursday night, the swarm landed at Mahmood Lot and UC Noor Kubra by traveling with western side.

The locust had moved towards Tehsil Jataoi and Alipur via Turkish Colony Mouza Sharifpura, Adda Ghulam Ali, Basiti Jannat Wala and Khangarh, the sources stated.

The swarm had traveled towards Multan later on.

