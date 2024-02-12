Fresh Crackdown On JI Activists In IIOJK Sparks Outcry From APHC
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Indian authorities have launched a fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrests targeting members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and paramilitary forces are conducting extensive operations, seizing documents and apprehending individuals associated with JI’s social and welfare activities, including education, healthcare and support for the disadvantaged.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in a statement strongly condemned these brutal actions. The APHC spokesperson labeled the crackdown as a form of political vengeance, aimed at punishing Kashmiris for their dedication to serving their homeland socially, religiously, and politically.
The organization expressed serious concern over the victimization of ordinary Kashmiris during these operations, emphasizing that such brutalities will not deter the Kashmiri people from their struggle for freedom.
