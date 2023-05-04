Fresh detailed assessment being carried out to asses future water requirement of Capital: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that fresh detailed assessment was being carried to assess the future requirements of water of the capital keeping in view the continuous growth of population.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, he said that appropriate measures would be taken after the completion of the assessment. There was also a proposal under consideration for upraising of Simly dam, he added.

He said during the third Periodic Inspection Report of the project, the consultants have just stated that in view of the Reservoir contours, there is possibility of raising the height of Dam up to 2340 ft from 2330 ft subject to detained feasibility.

However, he said the water supply line was very old. 1700 major and minor leakages have been rectified by replacing leaking portions of main as well as distribution lines-during last two years which has helped to save 8-10 million gallons of potable water.

To another question, the minister said that total 84 Officers and 161 officials were appointed and transferred in CDA since 2015 on the deputation basis till date, out of which 37 Officers and 46 Officials were still working, while the rest of them had been repatriated to their parent departments. Approval was also sought from the finance division to fill vacant posts in CDA, he added.

To a separate question, he said that action was taken against illegal schemes in Zone-III , Bani Gala Islamabad.