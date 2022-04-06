UrduPoint.com

Fresh Elections Only Option To Restore Political Stability In Pakistan: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said fresh elections were the only way forward to ensure political stability in the country.

Talking to the media, he said the national economy had been affected and it would be harmed further it the political instability prolonged. Rupee was depreciating against Dollar every day.

Fawad said economic gains were fragile and prolonged political uncertainty would result in huge economic loss to the country.

He said the Constitution had to be interpreted in totality and violation of Article 63-A could not be ignored.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement and other opposition political parties had been demanding fresh elections, and as the National Assembly had been dissolved they should shift their focus towards elections.

