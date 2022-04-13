Fresh elections only solution: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that only solution to ongoing political situation in the country was holding fresh elections.

In a tweet, he said that all the members of PTI resigned and written resignations of all the members were also handed over to the Speaker's office.

He said that now delaying tactics were being used and their resignations were not accepted so far.