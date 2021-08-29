UrduPoint.com

Fresh Killing Spree By Indian Troops In IIOJK Denounced

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Fresh killing spree by Indian troops in IIOJK denounced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has denounced the fresh killing spree by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris, particularly youth.

He deplored that the troops have killed a large number of Kashmiri youth in the current month of August during cordon and search operations, which we condemnable.

He said that the Indian soldiers were not only martyring the youth, but also disgracing their dead bodies. He added that the world community should take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Khawaja Firdous maintained that killing, harassment and other cheap tactics by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime could not suppress the ongoing freedom movement and the people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He said that India should read writing on the wall, adding that the world's superpower was defeated in Afghanistan and India would also meet the same fate and one it would also leave Kashmir. He added that the people of Kashmir were struggling for the birthright, guaranteed to them by the United Nations and the international community.

The APHC leader said that as long as Kashmir dispute was not resolved according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, permanent peace could not be established in South Asia. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the global community and the UN to play their role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute.

