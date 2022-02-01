UrduPoint.com

Fresh Medical Report Exposes Nawaz's Fear Of Being Jailed: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the fresh medical report of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif submitted in the high court, had exposed his fear of being imprisoned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the fresh medical report of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif submitted in the high court, had exposed his fear of being imprisoned.

The minister, in a tweet, said the report had also contradicted the statements made by other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders about the return of Nawaz Sharif from London.

It was astonishing that Nawaz Sharif was being treated by the physicians in London, but the report, now submitted to the court, was been written by a doctor from the United States.

More Stories From Pakistan

>