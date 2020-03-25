Fresh Milk prices reduced due to closure of tea shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The significant reduction in routine consumption of fresh milk owe to closure of tea shops in all areas of the commercial hub of the country, "Karachi", has pushed the prices of the Milk downward.

Abdul Wahab, a dairy farmer and wholesale supplier of milk told APP that the supply of milk has increased manifold but consumption has decreased due to closure of tea shops and reduction in use of other fresh milk products.

To a question about any problem in smooth supply of milk to the city, he commented that lockdown has cause some issues related to the transportation but overall situation is satisfactory.

It may be noted here that all tea shops and stalls and retailers of "Lassi" and ready-to-drink-milk are closed due to lockdown by the government to contain coronavirus.

Muhammad Ramzan, a retailer of milk told APP that almost 30 to 40 per cent reduction is made in retail prices of milk as now the commodity is being sold as low as Rs 70 per kilograms against its normal price of Rs 110 per kilogram to customers and this has happended just in a matter of two days.

The retailers have also placed banners and posters on their shops inscribed with curtailed prices of milk to attract the customers.

Many of the retailers have marketed special offers to attract and persuade the customers so as to increase their sale. Some vendors are giving 250 to 500 grams milk free with one kilogram of milk.