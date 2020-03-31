Fresh milk shops, sale points allowed to operate until 8p.m in Sindh

The Sindh government has allowed the fresh milk shops and sale points to remain opened in the province till 8 p.m instead of earlier timing of 5 p.m for the purpose of collecting or storing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has allowed the fresh milk shops and sale points to remain opened in the province till 8 p.m instead of earlier timing of 5 p.m for the purpose of collecting or storing.

The restrictions on the packaged or powdered milk would remain the same, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The officials concerned directed to ensure that the individuals, shops, sale points involved in the aforesaid activity shall adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and adopt precautions against the coronavirus while collecting, transporting and selling the fresh milk.