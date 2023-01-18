UrduPoint.com

Fresh Orange Juice Trends For Health Benefits

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fresh orange juice trends for health benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The trend of drinking fresh orange juice is becoming all the rage, with more people choosing it as a healthier alternative to sugary drinks and artificial juice blends.

Orange juice has always been a popular choice for a refreshing drink and the twin cities have recently seen a resurgence in its popularity due to its numerous health benefits.

Numerous carts and kiosks have popped up around the twin cities at different corners and shopping centres offering a fresh blend of different varieties of citrusy local oranges. Many people are seen rushing to these stalls to build up nutrition before the orange season ends.

Talking to APP, Dietician and Nutritionist, Dr Nosheen Abbas said that one of the main reasons behind the growing popularity of fresh orange juice was "its vitamin C content". Vitamin C was an essential nutrient that helps boost the immune system, fights off infections, and promotes healthy skin, she added.

Dr Nosheen highlighted orange juice was also a good source of other vitamins and minerals such as folate, potassium, and thiamin.

However, she said that the consumers of orange juice take the pulp, leaving the fiber behind and that would not be a good choice for people who are conscious about their weight and blood sugar levels.

A stall owner in Islamabad, Muhammad Ameen told APP that 'Musammi' was the most preferred variety of citrus fruit, which usually comes from Punjab while its other variants from Ghazi and Khanpur of KPK are the most sought delights. However, their production is not sufficient to cater to the entire season and population needs.

Aqsa Mushtaq, a consumer at a local juice stall, said that orange juice was becoming popular due to its natural and delicious way to hydrate. She said, unlike sugary drinks, orange juice doesn't have artificial flavors making it a great choice for people.

Aqsa said that the trend of drinking fresh orange juice was not only limited to adults, it was also gaining ground among children and added many parents were opting for fresh orange juice as a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Orange Khanpur Ghazi All From Weight Blood

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

2 hours ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

3 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.