Fresh orange juice trends for health benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The trend of drinking fresh orange juice is becoming all the rage, with more people choosing it as a healthier alternative to sugary drinks and artificial juice blends.

Orange juice has always been a popular choice for a refreshing drink and the twin cities have recently seen a resurgence in its popularity due to its numerous health benefits.

Numerous carts and kiosks have popped up around the twin cities at different corners and shopping centres offering a fresh blend of different varieties of citrusy local oranges. Many people are seen rushing to these stalls to build up nutrition before the orange season ends.

Talking to APP, Dietician and Nutritionist, Dr Nosheen Abbas said that one of the main reasons behind the growing popularity of fresh orange juice was "its vitamin C content". Vitamin C was an essential nutrient that helps boost the immune system, fights off infections, and promotes healthy skin, she added.

Dr Nosheen highlighted orange juice was also a good source of other vitamins and minerals such as folate, potassium, and thiamin.

However, she said that the consumers of orange juice take the pulp, leaving the fiber behind and that would not be a good choice for people who are conscious about their weight and blood sugar levels.

A stall owner in Islamabad, Muhammad Ameen told APP that 'Musammi' was the most preferred variety of citrus fruit, which usually comes from Punjab while its other variants from Ghazi and Khanpur of KPK are the most sought delights. However, their production is not sufficient to cater to the entire season and population needs.

Aqsa Mushtaq, a consumer at a local juice stall, said that orange juice was becoming popular due to its natural and delicious way to hydrate. She said, unlike sugary drinks, orange juice doesn't have artificial flavors making it a great choice for people.

Aqsa said that the trend of drinking fresh orange juice was not only limited to adults, it was also gaining ground among children and added many parents were opting for fresh orange juice as a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

