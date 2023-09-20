Fresh physical remand of Ijaz Chaudhry allowed in 2 May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted a fresh conditional physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to police after addition of new charges in two cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted a fresh conditional physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to police after addition of new charges in two cases related to May-9 violence.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed Naseerabad and Model Town police three-day physical remand of the PTI leader in cases of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office respectively. The court directed police to investigate the PTI leader in jail as he was not feeling well.

The investigation officers of Naseerabad and Model Town Police Stations had requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader for investigations after addition of new charges in the cases.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before the court after bringing him from jail.

The police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).