UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Round Of Week Long Anti Polio Drive Start From 16th

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Fresh round of week long anti polio drive start from 16th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 2.3 million children in all six districts of the metropolis will be administered polio drops during the week long anti-polio campaign, starting from December 16.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhr Shallwani held here on Sunday to review arrangements for the campaign.

It was informed 10,000 polio teams duty while 4000 police and Rangers personnel will ensure security of the teams.

The commissioner asked all the deputy commissioners to make all out efforts to achieve the target of polio campaign for the eradication of polio virus from the metropolis. He asked them to monitor the campaign and make coordinated efforts to reach the missing children to get them administered the polio drops.

This is the first campaign which is being launched after a gape of 5 months after renewal of strategic plan as the previous campaign had been suspended due to the failure of the coverage of missing children.

The commissioner also appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to get their children of five years of age to administer the polio drops which is being exercised for the safety of the future of their children. He also asked the community as well as religious leaders to extend support for the efforts to save the children from polio.

The commissioner hoped that all deputy commissioners and other stake holders would ensure that the comprehensive strategic plan developed by the WHO Technical Committee would be implemented fully.

APP/pas/ 20191215 : TAG = DEB : Log No. = 4 : Time = 18:45/19:14

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Polio December Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

23 minutes ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

38 minutes ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

53 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

2 hours ago

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.