Fresh round of week long anti polio drive start from 16th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 2.3 million children in all six districts of the metropolis will be administered polio drops during the week long anti-polio campaign, starting from December 16.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhr Shallwani held here on Sunday to review arrangements for the campaign.

It was informed 10,000 polio teams duty while 4000 police and Rangers personnel will ensure security of the teams.

The commissioner asked all the deputy commissioners to make all out efforts to achieve the target of polio campaign for the eradication of polio virus from the metropolis. He asked them to monitor the campaign and make coordinated efforts to reach the missing children to get them administered the polio drops.

This is the first campaign which is being launched after a gape of 5 months after renewal of strategic plan as the previous campaign had been suspended due to the failure of the coverage of missing children.

The commissioner also appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to get their children of five years of age to administer the polio drops which is being exercised for the safety of the future of their children. He also asked the community as well as religious leaders to extend support for the efforts to save the children from polio.

The commissioner hoped that all deputy commissioners and other stake holders would ensure that the comprehensive strategic plan developed by the WHO Technical Committee would be implemented fully.

