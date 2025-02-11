Fresh Snowfall Attracts Flocks Of Tourists To Kaghan Valley
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Kaghan Valley has turned into a winter landscape as fresh snowfall blankets the region, attracting tourists from all over the country.
The picturesque scenery, covered in white, has enhanced the beauty of Shogran, Kaghan, and surrounding high-altitude areas.
According to district administration, snowfall has caused a temporary halt in traffic on Shogran Road, but the Kaghan Development Authority has started clearing the snow to ensure smooth travel. Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped below freezing, making the weather even more chilly.
Tourists, excited to experience the snowfall, have arrived in large numbers, enjoying bonfires, hot tea, and breathtaking views of the snow-covered mountains. Many have taken to social media to share mesmerizing photos and videos of the valley.
The Meteorological Department has forecast continued snowfall and rain in the region until tomorrow.
