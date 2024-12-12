Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

Higher reaches of both sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir state experienced its heaviest snowfall of the season on Thursday, bringing an end to a prolonged dry period

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Higher reaches of both sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir state experienced its heaviest snowfall of the season on Thursday, bringing an end to a prolonged dry period.

The snowfall has been a welcome change for local farmers, who have been facing harsh weather conditions recently.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the scenic, top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys lashed with the season's heaviest snowfall since mid last night, ending the recent, much prolonged dryness of the last three months in the picturesque valleys in the liberated territory.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, the plains of north and south Kashmir saw light snowfall, while areas at higher altitudes received moderate to heavy snow. Popular top spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam received around 2 inches of snow, while areas like Sonamarg, Sinthan Top, and Peer Ki Gali recorded up to 12 inches.

However, Srinagar, the main city, did not see any significant snowfall, according to the report.

The local MET office in occupied Srinagar had predicted a wet spell, and the snowfall brought some relief after a cold wave that had affected the region for several days.

Temperatures in Srinagar had dipped to as low as minus 5.4°C, with Gulmarg and Pahalgam also recording very cold temperatures. However, temperatures improved slightly on Wednesday night, offering some relief to residents, the report revealed.

The report continued that intense cold and snowfall are linked to the La Niña weather pattern, which has been influencing weather in the region. La Niña is known to cause colder winters and more snowfall, as seen in previous years like 2018-2019 and 2021-2022. Experts say this year’s winter might be harsher, with more snowfall expected in the coming weeks, according to the report.

However, the long dry spell before the snowfall on either side of the LoC had a negative impact on agriculture, especially the Apple crop.

Farmers at various parts of the valley reported damage to their orchards due to pests and reduced fruit shelf-life. Experts noted that the dry weather also led to increased apple scald and stem canker diseases.

This Correspondent understands that despite the challenges, the snowfall has brought hope for better weather conditions at both snow clad sides of the LoC including AJK and IIOJK.

