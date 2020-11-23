Fresh snowfall closes Srinagar-Leh Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Srinagar-Leh highway,434 kilometer long, has been closed for vehicular traffic due to fresh spell of snowfall and slippery road conditions at Zojila Pass in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, due to fresh spell of snowfall, particularly at Meenmarg and Sonamarg, Zojila, Zero Point, traffic on the highway was suspended on Monday. No vehicle was allowed from both side as a precautionary measure to avoid any accident, a traffic police officer told media men.

Light snow was reported from many parts of Kashmir including Kupwara, Baramulla and other mountain areas.