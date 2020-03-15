Fresh SOP issued to control immoral activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Fresh SOP has been issued to control immoral activities and unnecessary contact of the male staff of Govt Women College Hazro with students.

The fresh SOP has been issued after the arrest of a clerk of the college who allegedly raped a First year student and is now under arrest.

Deputy Director Professor Usman Siddiqui while talking to this journalist said that all measures will be taken to ensure safety of the students.

He said that to avoid recurrence of such incidents a new SOP has been devised for the college and this will be implemented in other colleges as well.

Usman Siddiqui said, as per the new SOP, CCTV cameras will be increased , clerical staff office will be shifted to a new location to avoid unnecessary contact and interaction of the male staff with students, no male staff member will be allowed to wander in college premises, mobile data of all the male staff will be verified, no student will be allowed to bring cell phones to college, no staff member and student will be allowed to enter college premises after working hours and proper in and out record of the visitors will be maintained.

Deputy Director said that implementation of the new SOP will be ensured and strict action will be taken against the violators.

It is worth mentioning that after the rape of a student of the college Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Hazro had meetigs with DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Deputy Director Colleges Prof Usman Siddiqui to condemn the sad incident of raping a student by a college clerk and had demanded remedial measures to avoid such incidents in future. It is worth mentioning that the alleged college clerk is under arrest after his bail was cancelled.