Fresh spell of monsoon rain doubles the plight of flood afectees manifold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :With onset of the fresh monsoon spell on Wednesday, flood-ravaged south and northern parts of Balochistan have once again started receiving heavy downpour increasing the plight of calamity-hit people to manifold.

"As many as 230 people, women and children among them, have died in rain related incidents since June, 1, 2022," Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Saleh Nasar said while talking to newsmen.

Flash floods from intense rainfall have resulted in damage, either completely or partially to 26 897 houses in the province while it took the lives of 0.2 million cattle.

A large number of villages in Naseerabad, Mekran, Zhob and Loralai divisions of Balochistan are inundated in the flood water with thousands of people displaced.

Crops on about 0.2 million acres of acre land have been washed away by the flood water.

Though, provincial government along with Pak Army, PAF, FC, PDMA is striving hard to reach out to the affected people, yet incessant rain, damaged communication structure and meager resources, the relief operation has done very little to the people waiting for immediate assistance.

Hundreds of families are forced to live under open sky after flood water entered the human settlements mainly in areas including Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbat Pur, Lehri, Sibi, Kohlu, Lasbela, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Zhob, Pishin and Bolan.

On account of continuous rain, several dams have reached their maximum capacity leaving no other option for the government but to open the spillways.

Likewise, due to heavy downpour hundreds of dams in various districts are either breached or damaged that resulted in overflow of water and washing away of scores of villages.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains during the fresh spell of the monsoon rain started today (Wednesday).

"Flash flooding is expected in south and northern parts of Balochsitan during August 24, 2022 to August 26, 2022," said PMD weather report.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 24th to 26th August.

However, PMD said that monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend.

More rain-wind, thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan during the fresh spell of rainfall with occasional gaps.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department advised all concerned authorities to remain ALERT and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kachi, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela and Deputy Commissioner Zhob has asked people avoid unnecessary travel on the national highway as hilly torrents gushing downstream and flash floods caused by incessant rains have caused road blockage at different points on the national highway connecting Balochistan with rest of the country.

Traffic on N-65 has been restored while landsliding at Mughal Kot caused suspension of road traffic on N-50 Zhob-DIK.

Rail service to other provinces, after passage of over one week yet to be restored as track at Bakhtiarabad is still inundated causing suspension of rail traffic.