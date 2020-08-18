UrduPoint.com
Fresh Spell Of Rain Likely To Lash Country From Wednesday To Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A fresh spell of widespread rain is likely to hit most parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Wednesday to Friday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

The concerned authorities including Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to remain alert, critically watch the weather situation, take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to private and public property as the heavy rainfall may generate flash floodings in local nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, besides, urban flooding on Thursday/ Friday (Aug 20 and 21), said a press release issued by Federal Flood Commission.

The PMD said that strong monsoon currents are likely to produce widespread rains in the country during next three to four days.

Under the influence of this meteorological system thundershower are expected over Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda,Kohat and Kashmir from August 19 to 21, 2020.

Scattered rain/ thundershowers over Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan, and Bahawalpur), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu and D.I Khan), Merged Area (Waziristan), Balochistan (Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan) during the period.

Heavy to very heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, and Nowshera) and Kashmir.

