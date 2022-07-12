Fresh spell of rain to inundate parts of Balochistan: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Metrological Department on Tuesday warned that fresh spell of monsoon rains could inundate low lying areas of Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Lasbela and Naseerabad districts of Balochistan.

"During the fresh spell of monsoon starting on July 13, heavy rain is forecast in different districts of Balochistan including Quetta," PMD said.

Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan are likely to receive showers with thundershowers, while Quetta, Harnai, Washik, Zhob, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat and Gwadar are also expected to receive showers with strong winds and thundershowers.