UrduPoint.com

Fresh Spell Of Rain To Inundate Parts Of Balochistan: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Fresh spell of rain to inundate parts of Balochistan: PMD

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Metrological Department on Tuesday warned that fresh spell of monsoon rains could inundate low lying areas of Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Lasbela and Naseerabad districts of Balochistan.

"During the fresh spell of monsoon starting on July 13, heavy rain is forecast in different districts of Balochistan including Quetta," PMD said.

Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan are likely to receive showers with thundershowers, while Quetta, Harnai, Washik, Zhob, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat and Gwadar are also expected to receive showers with strong winds and thundershowers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Zhob Turbat Barkhan Harnai Kalat Kharan Khuzdar Lasbela Awaran Panjgur July Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.