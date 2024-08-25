Fresh, Strong Monsoon Spell To Sweep Country From August 26-29: PDMA Director
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia Sunday predicted that a fresh and robust spell of monsoon showers is expected to hit the country from August 26 to 29 where authorities urging the public to remain alert during this period.
"The relevant authorities have cautioned citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and minimize potential disruptions caused by the heavy rainfall and strong winds," he said while talking to a private news
channel.
In light of this forecast, the PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) have issued advisories, he said, adding, torrential rainfall could lead to flooding in various parts of Balochistan, with rivers and streams
overflowing.
Heavy rains also pose a risk to low-lying areas in Sindh, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and central Punjab, he
mentioned.
"Landslides are also a concern in Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.
He further added that heavy rains were expected from August 26-29 under this system, prompting the relevant authorities to take emergency measures.
