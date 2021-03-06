UrduPoint.com
Fresh Wave Of COVID-19 Hits Attock As 9 More Tested Positive

Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A fresh wave of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit Attock district as 9 more patients were tested positive on Saturday. According to health authorities, it is highest spike of present month while third of New Year.

The tally of COVID-19 positive patients in district surged to 1315.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these 9 new cases, as many as seven to Attock city one each to Hazro and Fatehjang.

He informed that there are 36 active patients in the district in which two are under treatment while 34 others are under home isolation.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 26,413 while screening of as many as 29,665 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 71 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 25,027 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1152 patients are recovered from this virus across the district.

