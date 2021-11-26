UrduPoint.com

Fresh Wave Of Killings In IIOJK Condemned

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Fresh wave of killings in IIOJK condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League have condemned the fresh wave of killings of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian forces across the territory,in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The freedom groups in a joint statement issued in Srinagar denounced the Modi regime for its wanton bloodshed and tyranny in IIOJK and termed the current situation extremely grave and deplorable, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The parties expressed shock and deep anger over the recent killings of innocent youth in Srinagar and Kulgam districts by troops which had enraged and inflamed the masses everywhere in the territory.

The statement also reiterated the Kashmiris' stance on the continued illegal India's occupation of IIOJK and its evil colonial agenda, stating that Kashmiris rejected Indian bondage and would continue their resistance until freedom.

