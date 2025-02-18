Fresh Western Disturbance To Bring Rain, Snowfall To J&K On Feb 20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2025) A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit Jammu and Kashmir, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on February 20, bringing widespread rain and snowfall to the region, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.
According to weather predictions, the upper reaches of the region will be the first to witness the effects, with precipitation starting late on the night of February 19. The intensity of rain and snow is expected to increase as it spreads across both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
The report suggests that most areas will witness a moderate spell of rain or snow, with some parts potentially receiving heavy precipitation.
The occupied Jammu region is expected to record higher rainfall compared to the Kashmir Valley, with districts like Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda in the Chenab Valley likely to receive moderate to heavy precipitation.
In the Kashmir Valley, rainfall is expected to dominate initially, but a sharp drop in temperatures might lead to snowfall, especially in cases of prolonged heavy precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply to below 7°C on February 20.
The picturesque Pir Panjal range is anticipated to receive heavy snowfall, affecting popular areas like Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and regions along the Mughal Road.
Weather conditions are likely to improve from February 21 onwards, providing relief after the anticipated disturbance.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..
International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..
Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall predicted in KP; PDMA issues alert6 minutes ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 206 minutes ago
-
AJK's district authorities advised to ensure delivery of edibles to masses on subsidized rates durin ..6 minutes ago
-
Up-gradation of sports stadium begins56 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in armed clash between two groups1 hour ago
-
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas2 hours ago
-
Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed11 hours ago
-
9 arrested over fraud during physical test of constable recruitment11 hours ago
-
Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" launched11 hours ago
-
Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA12 hours ago
-
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to work for ..12 hours ago