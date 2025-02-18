Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2025) A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit Jammu and Kashmir, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on February 20, bringing widespread rain and snowfall to the region, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

According to weather predictions, the upper reaches of the region will be the first to witness the effects, with precipitation starting late on the night of February 19. The intensity of rain and snow is expected to increase as it spreads across both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report suggests that most areas will witness a moderate spell of rain or snow, with some parts potentially receiving heavy precipitation.

The occupied Jammu region is expected to record higher rainfall compared to the Kashmir Valley, with districts like Ramban, Kishtwar, and Doda in the Chenab Valley likely to receive moderate to heavy precipitation.

In the Kashmir Valley, rainfall is expected to dominate initially, but a sharp drop in temperatures might lead to snowfall, especially in cases of prolonged heavy precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply to below 7°C on February 20.

The picturesque Pir Panjal range is anticipated to receive heavy snowfall, affecting popular areas like Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and regions along the Mughal Road.

Weather conditions are likely to improve from February 21 onwards, providing relief after the anticipated disturbance.