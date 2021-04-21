UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Friday Car Bazaar Inconveniences Local Residents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:17 PM

Friday car bazaar inconveniences local residents

The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

There are dozens of showrooms of vehicles on both sides of Murree road. Every Friday, a large number of people gather at the site to buy and sell vehicles. The vehicles on sale are parked on the road that creates trouble for motorists to pass through. Zeeshan Ahmed a resident, said: "The traffic authorities don't allow motorists to park their vehicles along Murree Road, but they don't take any action in this case." He suggested that there should be a spot outside the city where such kinds of activities should be held.

According to him, such activities along the busiest road of the city cause numerous problems for people. A public transport driver, Muneeb Khan, said: "This road is already quite congested for the traffic of twin cities and additional activities on this road are creating problems for inhabitants of the city." He pointed out that the bazaar should be shifted out of city. when contacted with Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that traffic police would confiscate vehicles brought for sale purposes. Juma Bazar of vehicles has been banned by the administration and if vehicles were brought to the area for sale, they would be impounded and legal action would be taken against those violating the orders.

Related Topics

Police Murree Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Sale Buy SITE

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

13 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA Member KPK assumes charge

2 minutes ago

2 held for refilling gas illegally

2 minutes ago

22 Covid patients die in India after oxygen supply ..

2 minutes ago

Swabi Chamber of Commerce, Industry signs agreemen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.