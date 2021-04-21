Friday car bazaar inconveniences local residents

The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The 'Juma Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

There are dozens of showrooms of vehicles on both sides of Murree road. Every Friday, a large number of people gather at the site to buy and sell vehicles. The vehicles on sale are parked on the road that creates trouble for motorists to pass through. Zeeshan Ahmed a resident, said: "The traffic authorities don't allow motorists to park their vehicles along Murree Road, but they don't take any action in this case." He suggested that there should be a spot outside the city where such kinds of activities should be held.

According to him, such activities along the busiest road of the city cause numerous problems for people. A public transport driver, Muneeb Khan, said: "This road is already quite congested for the traffic of twin cities and additional activities on this road are creating problems for inhabitants of the city." He pointed out that the bazaar should be shifted out of city. when contacted with Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that traffic police would confiscate vehicles brought for sale purposes. Juma Bazar of vehicles has been banned by the administration and if vehicles were brought to the area for sale, they would be impounded and legal action would be taken against those violating the orders.