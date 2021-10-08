UrduPoint.com

Friday Prayer, Sermon Aired Live From Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Friday prayer, sermon aired live from Presidency

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Friday prayer and sermon were aired live from the Jamia Masjid of President House here.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Islamic Ideological Council Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and staff of President House offered the Friday prayer.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, in his sermon, stressed on importance of worship and following of Islamic teachings in the day to day affairs.

He highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his humanity and generosity.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a role model for the Muslims and his qualities of personality and message should be spread through mosques and media, he added.

Prayers were offered for the national security, progress and prosperity,

