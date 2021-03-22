UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Friday, Saturday To Be Close Day For Commercial Activities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Friday, Saturday to be close day for commercial activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has accepted the proposal for complete closure of commercial activities on every Friday and Saturday in the district.

According to the notification, the change in weekend closure of markets for Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday has been allowed on the request of local traders forwarded by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Now, local markets will remain closed on Friday and Saturday while business activities will continue onSunday till 6 p.m.

It may be noted that on the directions of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the district administration has closed business activities on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of increasing corona positive rate in the district.

Related Topics

Business Muhammad Ali May Sunday Market P

Recent Stories

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

11 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

26 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

26 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

32 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

15 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.