Friday, Saturday to be close day for commercial activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has accepted the proposal for complete closure of commercial activities on every Friday and Saturday in the district.

According to the notification, the change in weekend closure of markets for Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday has been allowed on the request of local traders forwarded by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Now, local markets will remain closed on Friday and Saturday while business activities will continue onSunday till 6 p.m.

It may be noted that on the directions of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the district administration has closed business activities on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of increasing corona positive rate in the district.