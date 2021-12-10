UrduPoint.com

Friday Sermon At Presidency Mosque Discourages Reaction On Any Issue Without Probe

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

The Friday sermon from the Aiwan-e-Sadr's mosque was televised wherein the people were advised not to show an immediate reaction on any issue without a prior probe into it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Friday sermon from the Aiwan-e-Sadr's mosque was televised wherein the people were advised not to show an immediate reaction on any issue without a prior probe into it.

Dr Shah Junaid Hashmi from the Department of Tafseer of International Islamic University Islamabad delivered the sermon on "Social Behaviors and islam." In his sermon, the cleric called for improving the social behavior and referring to the killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot said any reaction without investigation could beget chaos in the society.

He said an Islamic state provided equal protection to the non-Muslims and it was against Islamic teachings to take the country's law into one's hand.

President Dr Arif Alvi and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr also offered the Friday prayer which also marked the prayers for the country's security and prosperity.

On the president's instructions, every Friday sermon is aired live from the Presidency's mosque to guide the masses on varying social issues.

