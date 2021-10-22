UrduPoint.com

Friday Sermon At Presidency's Jamia Mosque Highlights Women's Rights In Islam

Fri 22nd October 2021

The Friday prayers and the sermon was aired live from the Presidency's Jamia Mosque with President Arif Alvi and staff in attendance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Friday prayers and the sermon was aired live from the Presidency's Jamia Mosque with President Arif Alvi and staff in attendance.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz in his Friday sermon shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the importance of women's rights in Islam.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught mankind to respect women and emphasized treating them in a dignified way.

He said that the commandments of Allah Almighty in the Holy Quran were clearly mentioned about the inheritance rights of women.

Dr Ayaz said the laws of Pakistan guaranteed protection of the rights of women, however, stressed the need for creating awareness among the people for their implementation.

On the occasion, prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation were also offered.

This was the fourth consecutive Friday where the prayers and the sermon were shown live from the Presidency on national television.

The initiative of President Alvi is in line with his vision to use the platform of Friday sermon to bring about a positive change in the mindset of society and highlight the teachings of islam topic by topic, this time the women's rights.

