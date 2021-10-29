(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Friday sermon aired live from the Jamia mosque of the Presidency stressed that the concept of modern diplomacy can be best learned from the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who always maintained a kind attitude towards others, including outlanders and even enemies.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz in his sermon, with President Dr Arif Alvi in attendance, highlighted the life of the Prophet (PBUH) who emphasized treating people with compassion.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to extend a warm welcome to the emissaries of other tribes and encouraged dialogue through logic instead of heated arguments.

He said it was against the teachings of islam to cause harm to others and create hurdles for them, such as by blocking roads and committing acts of violence.

He mentioned that a real Islamic society was one where people cared for each other and exhibited tolerance.

He quoted a verse from Surah e Ahzaab of the Holy Quran as saying that 'Those who hurt Muslim men and women, without them doing anything (wrong), have burdened themselves with false accusation and open sin'.

On the occasion, prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation were also offered.

This was the fifth consecutive Friday where the prayers and the sermon were shown live from the Presidency on national television.

The initiative of President Alvi is in line with his vision to use the platform of the Friday sermon to bring about a positive change in the mindset of society.