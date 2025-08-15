Friday Sermons Featured Anti Dengue Message In Murree
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Following reports of dengue virus in the lower belt in Murree, Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, swiftly acted while chairing an emergency meeting with officials from the Health Department, allied departments, and focal persons. The meeting focused on devising a robust strategy to curb the spread of dengue.
“The public must strictly adhere to anti-dengue SOPs", the DC emphasized during the meeting.
He directed Health Department teams and focal persons to distribute dengue prevention kits to affected areas immediately and launch awareness campaigns across all localities.
“Our goal is to eradicate dengue, and public cooperation is crucial for this,” he highlighted.
On DC’s instructions, religious scholars delivered messages on dengue prevention during Friday sermons to spread awareness effectively through mosques.
The district administration reiterated that the success of the anti-dengue campaign is a shared responsibility. The public is urged to follow the issued guidelines and play their part in making Murree dengue-free.
Recent Stories
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Disaster Response:NDMA Launches Large-Scale Relief Operation in KP Amidst Heavy Rains"57 seconds ago
-
Chehlum procession in Kohat concludes peacefully under tight security59 seconds ago
-
Friday sermons featured anti dengue message in Murree1 minute ago
-
DC SBA directs traders to adopt eco-friendly alternatives1 minute ago
-
PMD warns of heavy rains, possible flash floods in upper regions11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delegation to join 'Global Sumud Flotilla' for Gaza aid21 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls for unity in post-disaster rehabilitation31 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) concludes peacefully31 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical & food aid dispatched to Bajaur on minister’s instructions31 minutes ago
-
SAU seeks assistance from NGOs, alumni to finance education of deserving students31 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of precious lives in flood41 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather shifts demand stronger climate response: Dr. Zainab41 minutes ago