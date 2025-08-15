Open Menu

Friday Sermons Featured Anti Dengue Message In Murree

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Friday sermons featured anti dengue message in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Following reports of dengue virus in the lower belt in Murree, Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, swiftly acted while chairing an emergency meeting with officials from the Health Department, allied departments, and focal persons. The meeting focused on devising a robust strategy to curb the spread of dengue.

“The public must strictly adhere to anti-dengue SOPs", the DC emphasized during the meeting.

He directed Health Department teams and focal persons to distribute dengue prevention kits to affected areas immediately and launch awareness campaigns across all localities.

“Our goal is to eradicate dengue, and public cooperation is crucial for this,” he highlighted.

On DC’s instructions, religious scholars delivered messages on dengue prevention during Friday sermons to spread awareness effectively through mosques.

The district administration reiterated that the success of the anti-dengue campaign is a shared responsibility. The public is urged to follow the issued guidelines and play their part in making Murree dengue-free.

