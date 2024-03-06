Open Menu

Friday Sermons Once A Month To Discuss Food Adulteration Topic

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Every month, Friday sermons across the Punjab will be given on the subject of food adulteration to create awareness about the benefits of quality food habits.

Scholars of all schools of thought, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department’s officials and administrators of places of worship were called for a meeting with the Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office in this regard.

PFA DG Asim Javed said that the authority recommended teaching the public in the light of the Quran and Hadith about adulteration of food as a heinous crime. He urged scholars and imams of mosques to raise awareness about Islamic laws regarding adulteration in sermons during Ramadan.

Further, be informed about the punishments in the Friday and Eid sermons.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body will inform the scholars regarding all the tactics of elements hostile to health. He hoped that scholars will become the arm of the PFA in the mission of providing safe food to the people because their role in training and reforming society is very important.

The Khateeb of Data Darbar mosque, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi said that the Punjab Food Authority improved food quality across the province in the last few years after hectic efforts of day and night and all the credit goes to it. "The responsibility of reforming the society is ours and we will ensure the end of food adulteration in Punjab," he said.

