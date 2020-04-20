UrduPoint.com
Friday To Be Observed As Repentance And Blessings Day: Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that the coming Friday (April 24) would be observed as Repentance and Blessings Day, beseeching before the almighty Allah to rid the mankind from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing the media about the meeting of Prime Minister with leading Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the Prime Minister has asked Ulema to seek blessings of Almighty Allah on coming Friday to accept our repentance, forgive our sins and help eradication the pandemic.

Qadri flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the Prime Minister has also appealed the nation to implore the Almighty to forgive our sins and save mankind from this deadly virus.

Prime Minister has asked Ulema to ensure implementing 20 points standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Ramazan ul Mubarak. The 20 points were agreed in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi the last day.

He said Ulema assured Prime Minister for their cooperation in this hour of trial. Ulema also announced their unflinching support to the prime minister and for implementing of 20 points SOPs.

Prime Minister has assured Ulema for a relief package for the publishers of Quran so that the publication of new Quran could not be stopped during Ramzan ul Mubarak, he said.

PM has directed relevant departments to ensure online education of Quran, he said and adding that PM has also assured Ulema for a propose relief package for mosques, seminaries, Imam bargahs, etc.

