Friday To Be Observed For Contrition To Get Rid Of COVID-19

Fri 16th April 2021

Friday to be observed for contrition to get rid of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The country would observe this Friday (today) as a day to express contrition and forgiveness from Allah Almighty to seek riddance from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has already issued a notification in this regard, on the directive of President Dr Arif Alvi, who himself recovered from the COVID-19 recently.

"It is hereby notified for information and compliance by all the concerned that the first Jummah of Ramazan 1442 A.H shall be observed as "Deliverance from Coronavirus through penitence and forgiveness," the notification saidPresident Alvi also urged the people to offer Namaz-e-Istighfar (prayer for Repentance) and pray for riddance from the pandemic.

