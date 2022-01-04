Fried fish, chicken corn soup business shine as cold wave gripped KP after rains, snowfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The business of fried fish, chicken corn soup and "Yakhni" with boiled eggs have shined in Provincial Capital after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was gripped by cold wave after an intermittent rains and snowfall over the mountains in upper Malakand and Hazara divisions, forcing many people to visit these shops along with families to keep themselves warms.

In Peshawar, the fried fish, Chappli Kabab,chicken corn soup and Yakhani shops are attracting substantial number of buyers especially during evening and night at city and cantonment areas enjoying the traditional cuisines while many take parcels to keep their loved ones in homes warm in rainy weather.

The shopkeepers have setup special stalls of chicken soups and yakhni with different sauces and boiled eggs, earning handsome profit keeping in view of the consumers' preferred item.

Special stalls were setup by vendors in crowded bazaars like Hashtnagri, Karimpura, Gul Bahar, Nothia, Jhangirabad, board and Hayatabad, attracting a substantial number of buyers' especially during evening and night.

As price for soup and yakhni is not fixed, therefore, the shopkeepers are selling these winters delights on high prices compare to normal days. A small and large cup of soup are being sold at Rs60-Rs80 and Rs130-150 whereas one bowl of chicken yakhani are available at Rs 50-70 this year against Rs40-50 last year in the city markets. Sometimes exchange of heated words is being witnessed among consumers and sellers over high prices.

Ehtisham Khan, a vendor shopkeeper told APP at Hasthnagri that the demand of chicken corn soups and yakhni have been significantly increased because of the rainy weather. He said extra items including sauces were being used to make the corn soup's more delicious and tasty for which consumers have to pay more.

"I came from Nowshera to enjoy the traditional Peshawari corn soup and yakhni," Zeeshan Qaiser, a resident of Wapda Town Nowshera who came along with family members told APP at Hashtnagri bazaar. "The taste of Peshawari soup is very delicious due to inclusion of variety of sauces and boiled eggs," he said.

"Since my childhood, I am coming to Peshawar to enjoy corn soup in the start of new year and my joy was double today after my comfortable journey in BRT Bus,'" he said, adding prices of the commodity are high that needed to be checked by the district administration.

"I prefer chicken yakhani with boiled eggs than soup because it makes my body warm for longer time and cost-efficient," Khayam Khan, a resident of Pabbi said.

He said a chicken leg piece along with yakhani cup was being sold at Rs 180-220 in local market against Rs150-170 last year that needed to be controlled by the district administration. He called for regulation of soup and yakhani business and fixation of its prices rate for facilitation of consumers.

Besides these winter delights, the fried fish shops in different areas especially Ghanta Ghar, Qissa Khwani bazaar and Namak Mandai are attracting substantial buyers these days with positive impact on fish business in KP.

"I have bought 5kg Mahsher fish as it is full of proteins and keeping me warms," said Riaz Khan, a retired school teacher at Ghanta Ghar Peshawar.

He said fish was my favourite winter food item as it is easily digestible and keep one's body warms for longer time. He said prices of fish was comparatively low than meat and his entire family are fond of masher and trout fish being a source of high proteins.