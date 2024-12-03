Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) As the mercury drops, the aroma of freshly fried fish fills the streets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, signaling the arrival of the winter season.

The Twin Cities were witnessing a surge in the popularity of fried fish sale, with both residents and visitors flocking to these eateries to enjoy a warm, crispy treat that has become a winter delight.

The most popular varieties of fish that most customers like and prefer to eat here are fried ‘Rahu,’ ‘Mushka,’ and ‘Mahsher.’ The rate of fried ‘Black Rahu’ is Rs 650 per kg, and ‘White Rahu’ is Rs450 per kg, while the price of fried ‘Mushka’ and ‘Masher’ is between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per kg.

The most popular destinations are Melody Food Park in Islamabad and Pindi Food Street in Rawalpindi, where fish stalls have been a winter tradition for decades, attracting office workers and families alike.

A shopkeeper, namely Ali, who has a fried fish stall in Melody Food Park, said, “It’s been five years he has had a fish stall here. Winter is the busiest season for our earnings; after sunset, people love gathering around such stalls.”

Ali said, “Our unique fried fish recipe is what makes us stand out in the market.

” He further said that his earnings doubled during winter, allowing him to support his family better.

Sana Khan, a frequent visitor, said, “I come here every week during winter. There’s nothing like hot, crispy fish on a cold evening. It’s comfort food at its best.”

Abbas, a vendor at a prominent fish stall in Rawalpindi, said that families most often visit his stall and enjoy the fried fish. They mostly demand fried White Rahu and Black Rahu, he added.

“This business is profitable during winters because of the rise in demand for fried fish in these colder months,” he maintained.

Another customer, namely Tahir Ali, said, “I most often visit one of the fried fish stalls in Pindi Food Street in this harsh weather along with my family; the taste is heaven.” The prices are so high this year” he noted.

Tahir Ali requested the government to reduce the existing rates so that families would have more visits to these stalls to enjoy such winter delights. He further requested the relevant authorities to maintain the cleanliness of these popular spots in the Twin Cities and take more precautions to ensure public safety so that they would visit such spots without any hassle.

