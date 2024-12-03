Open Menu

Fried Fish Sale Gaining Momentum In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities

As the mercury drops, the aroma of freshly fried fish fills the streets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, signaling the arrival of the winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) As the mercury drops, the aroma of freshly fried fish fills the streets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, signaling the arrival of the winter season.

The Twin Cities were witnessing a surge in the popularity of fried fish sale, with both residents and visitors flocking to these eateries to enjoy a warm, crispy treat that has become a winter delight.

The most popular varieties of fish that most customers like and prefer to eat here are fried ‘Rahu,’ ‘Mushka,’ and ‘Mahsher.’ The rate of fried ‘Black Rahu’ is Rs 650 per kg, and ‘White Rahu’ is Rs450 per kg, while the price of fried ‘Mushka’ and ‘Masher’ is between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per kg.

The most popular destinations are Melody Food Park in Islamabad and Pindi Food Street in Rawalpindi, where fish stalls have been a winter tradition for decades, attracting office workers and families alike.

A shopkeeper, namely Ali, who has a fried fish stall in Melody Food Park, said, “It’s been five years he has had a fish stall here. Winter is the busiest season for our earnings; after sunset, people love gathering around such stalls.”

Ali said, “Our unique fried fish recipe is what makes us stand out in the market.

” He further said that his earnings doubled during winter, allowing him to support his family better.

Sana Khan, a frequent visitor, said, “I come here every week during winter. There’s nothing like hot, crispy fish on a cold evening. It’s comfort food at its best.”

Abbas, a vendor at a prominent fish stall in Rawalpindi, said that families most often visit his stall and enjoy the fried fish. They mostly demand fried White Rahu and Black Rahu, he added.

“This business is profitable during winters because of the rise in demand for fried fish in these colder months,” he maintained.

Another customer, namely Tahir Ali, said, “I most often visit one of the fried fish stalls in Pindi Food Street in this harsh weather along with my family; the taste is heaven.” The prices are so high this year” he noted.

Tahir Ali requested the government to reduce the existing rates so that families would have more visits to these stalls to enjoy such winter delights. He further requested the relevant authorities to maintain the cleanliness of these popular spots in the Twin Cities and take more precautions to ensure public safety so that they would visit such spots without any hassle.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Business Winters Visit Sale Rawalpindi Price Market Family Government Best Love

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

10 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

10 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

14 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

14 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

14 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

28 minutes ago
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

28 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

28 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

28 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

28 minutes ago
 Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

3 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan