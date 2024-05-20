Friend Killed Over Minor Dispute
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 09:29 PM
An infuriated man shot dead his friend over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) An infuriated man shot dead his friend over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that 50-year-old Rafiq resident of Chak 98-GB exchanged harsh words with his friend Abdul Majeed over a minor dispute which enraged the latter and he opened fire.
As a result, Rafiq received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam
CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres
CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral4 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana6 seconds ago
-
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam9 seconds ago
-
CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres13 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots18 minutes ago
-
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Iranian people1 hour ago
-
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital1 hour ago
-
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately1 hour ago
-
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter climate misinformat ..2 hours ago