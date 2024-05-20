Friend killed over minor dispute

An infuriated man shot dead his friend over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) An infuriated man shot dead his friend over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 50-year-old Rafiq resident of Chak 98-GB exchanged harsh words with his friend Abdul Majeed over a minor dispute which enraged the latter and he opened fire.

As a result, Rafiq received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.