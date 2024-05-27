Friend Killed Over Minor Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) An infuriated youth killed his friend in a swimming pool in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that 16-year-old Abdullah resident of Dera Sain Qabrastan Road exchanged harsh words with his friend Waqas resident of Mohallah Usman Ghani over a minor dispute few days ago.
Over this issue, Waqas got enraged and he along with his accomplices called Abdullah to bathing in a swimming pole near Chak 48-JB where they drowned and killed him.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation after arresting the accused, he added.
